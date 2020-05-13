Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PACCAR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,790 shares of company stock worth $535,222 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. 338,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

