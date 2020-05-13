Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after purchasing an additional 580,058 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,350,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,251,000 after purchasing an additional 244,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $92,639,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

IRM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 1,600,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.