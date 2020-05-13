Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

