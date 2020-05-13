Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 345 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.30 on Wednesday, hitting $278.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,674. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.12. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.