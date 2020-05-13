Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 7,871 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in UDR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in UDR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE UDR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. 1,164,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,888. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

