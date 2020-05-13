Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 947 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded down $8.29 on Wednesday, reaching $375.42. 685,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,995. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $392.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.