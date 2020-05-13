Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 9,893 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.0% in the first quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 48,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 140,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,779,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,829,447. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

