Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $111,000 Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Horizon National by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Horizon National by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in First Horizon National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

