Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

LMT stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.60. 836,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,267. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

