Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after buying an additional 83,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

