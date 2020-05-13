Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,058,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,023,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 99.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 521,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 405,089 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 313,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,127. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

