Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,484,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

