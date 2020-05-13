Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

