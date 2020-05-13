Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.17. 486,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,907. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

