Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $150.37. 60,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,470. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

