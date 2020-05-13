Pendal Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:PDL)

Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:PDL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

PDL stock traded down A$0.11 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$5.84 ($4.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,949 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$7.26. Pendal Group has a 12 month low of A$3.00 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of A$9.33 ($6.62).

Pendal Group Company Profile

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

