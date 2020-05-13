PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $261,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 231,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.48. 1,304,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

