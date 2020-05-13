Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce sales of $143.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.72 million to $147.20 million. Perficient posted sales of $141.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $583.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.15 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $631.67 million, with estimates ranging from $622.82 million to $637.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 32,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.