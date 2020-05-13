Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Petmed Express has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Petmed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of Petmed Express stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. Petmed Express has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $41.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $1,473,380. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PETS shares. Sidoti lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

