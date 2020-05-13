Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.50 ($147.09).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock traded down €1.80 ($2.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €154.00 ($179.07). 3,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €147.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a fifty-two week high of €163.30 ($189.88).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

