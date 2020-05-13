Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $516,402.26 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $516,402.26 and approximately $180.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00809298 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 234.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010441 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00258605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00146678 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,478,362 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.