Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.10 Million Holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 1,166.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.50% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 4,736.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDA remained flat at $$10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

