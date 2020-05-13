Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $859,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,763,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.84. 105,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,857. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.93.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

