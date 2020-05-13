Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 4,404 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $81,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 8,937,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,218. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

