Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading 3.4% Higher on Strong Earnings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $3.01, 42,285 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 268,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 210,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 31,648 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 828,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

