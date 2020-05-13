Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Plymouth Ind Re posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Ind Re.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Plymouth Ind Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ PLYM traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $12.19. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Plymouth Ind Re has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Ind Re Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

