Polaris Infrastructure Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE PIF traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,073. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$8.59 and a one year high of C$17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.94.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$23.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.55 million.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

