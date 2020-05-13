Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,499. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $52,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,516.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

