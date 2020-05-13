Prime-XI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $1,982.90 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008733 BTC.
- ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- PAC Global (PAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Startcoin (START) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Prime-XI Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Prime-XI
Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.