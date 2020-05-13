Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $849.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

