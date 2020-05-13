PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 36,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,713. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

