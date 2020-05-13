PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale downgraded PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

PRYMY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

