Quest Resource (QRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.48. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 34,517 shares of company stock worth $43,317 in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

