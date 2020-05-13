Quest Resource (QRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Shares of QRHC stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.48. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
Quest Resource Company Profile
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.
