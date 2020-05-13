RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 949,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $731.53 million, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDNT. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti increased their price target on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

