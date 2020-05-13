Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Rattler Midstream has a payout ratio of 106.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.4%.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.