Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.
Rattler Midstream has a payout ratio of 106.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.4%.
Shares of RTLR stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.
In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.
