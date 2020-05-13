Realty Income Corp Declares May 20 Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a may 20 dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 183.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 2,190,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,108. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

