Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tate & Lyle (TATE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tate & Lyle (LON: TATE):

5/11/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 740 ($9.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/22/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Tate & Lyle was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 770 ($10.13).

3/25/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 625 ($8.22). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Tate & Lyle was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

LON TATE traded down GBX 16.80 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 642.40 ($8.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 654.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.44.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

