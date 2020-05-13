Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Recordati from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

RCDTF opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Recordati has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

About Recordati

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

