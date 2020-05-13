Red Pulse Phoenix Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $105,234.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

