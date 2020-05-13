Redburn Partners Upgrades Total (NYSE:TOT) to “Buy”

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. 62,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

