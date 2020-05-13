Redwood Investments LLC Sells 899 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.78.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $4.99 on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

