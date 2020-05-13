Redwood Investments LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,288 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Splunk by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $4,510,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 15,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.81. 1,479,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,190. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,105,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,290 shares of company stock worth $12,839,420. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.