Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pool (POOL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pool (NASDAQ: POOL):

5/4/2020 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $227.00 to $202.00.

3/17/2020 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

POOL stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.08. 9,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.74. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $66,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 894.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pool by 41.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,754,000 after buying an additional 118,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

