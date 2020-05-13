RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank raised RHEINMETALL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised RHEINMETALL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RHEINMETALL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RNMBY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

