RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Get RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH alerts:

About RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.