Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $324,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Galley bought 2,876 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,834.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,054.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Dividend History for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit