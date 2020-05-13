Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.75.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.
