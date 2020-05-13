RoBET (ROBET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, RoBET has traded up 193.8% against the dollar. RoBET has a total market cap of $131,977.87 and $5.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoBET token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02074368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00177001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000721 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET (CRYPTO:ROBET) is a token. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin . RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

