Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target to $2.00

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.02% from the stock’s current price.

TLLYF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 39,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

