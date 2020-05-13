Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target to $2.00

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.02% from the stock’s current price.
TLLYF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 39,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.59.
About Trilogy International Partners
