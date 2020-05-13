Royal Bank of Canada Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $3.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 10,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,173. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.