Royal Bank of Canada Lowers High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to $9.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.08% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:HLNFF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

